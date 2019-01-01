CCUR Holdings Inc operates through its subsidiary LM Capital Solutions, LLC, which identifies and places capital with originators of merchant cash advance (MCA) financings with established track records of MCA underwriting and servicing excellence, and through its subsidiary Recur Holdings, LLC, which conducts, holds and manages real estate operations. It is also actively evaluating for acquisition purposes additional operating businesses and assets to maximize the value of its assets. The business segments are MCA segment and real estate operations, with maximum revenue from MCA segment.