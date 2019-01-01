QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.64 - 6999.99
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2852.85
Shares
2.9K
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
CCUR Holdings Inc operates through its subsidiary LM Capital Solutions, LLC, which identifies and places capital with originators of merchant cash advance (MCA) financings with established track records of MCA underwriting and servicing excellence, and through its subsidiary Recur Holdings, LLC, which conducts, holds and manages real estate operations. It is also actively evaluating for acquisition purposes additional operating businesses and assets to maximize the value of its assets. The business segments are MCA segment and real estate operations, with maximum revenue from MCA segment.

CCUR Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CCUR Holdings (CCUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CCUR Holdings (OTCEM: CCUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CCUR Holdings's (CCUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CCUR Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CCUR Holdings (CCUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CCUR Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CCUR Holdings (CCUR)?

A

The stock price for CCUR Holdings (OTCEM: CCUR) is $6000 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:42:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CCUR Holdings (CCUR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 9, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 21, 2020.

Q

When is CCUR Holdings (OTCEM:CCUR) reporting earnings?

A

CCUR Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CCUR Holdings (CCUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CCUR Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CCUR Holdings (CCUR) operate in?

A

CCUR Holdings is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.