There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
China Crescent Enterprises Inc is a technology systems integrator and value added reseller (VAR) of global technology brands in the developing Chinese domestic market. The company specializes in software engineering, software development, and digital multimedia outsourcing services delivered globally. It also bridges the gap between Western and Eastern business cultures to assist businesses in realizing the advantages of the high quality, affordable technology products and services available from China and in expanding their businesses to China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Crescent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Crescent (CCTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Crescent (OTCEM: CCTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Crescent's (CCTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Crescent.

Q

What is the target price for China Crescent (CCTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Crescent

Q

Current Stock Price for China Crescent (CCTR)?

A

The stock price for China Crescent (OTCEM: CCTR) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Crescent (CCTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Crescent.

Q

When is China Crescent (OTCEM:CCTR) reporting earnings?

A

China Crescent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Crescent (CCTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Crescent.

Q

What sector and industry does China Crescent (CCTR) operate in?

A

China Crescent is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.