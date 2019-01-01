China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZY), Dividends

China Coal Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Coal Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for China Coal Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on August 2, 2012.
