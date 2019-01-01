ñol

China Coal Energy
(OTCPK:CCOZY)
17.71
00
At close: Apr 28
8.94
-8.7700[-49.52%]
After Hours: 9:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.43 - 19.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 662.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap11.7B
P/E4.79
50d Avg. Price16.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio10.65
EPS10.2
Total Float-

China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZY), Dividends

China Coal Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Coal Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 29, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Coal Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Coal Energy (CCOZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Coal Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on August 2, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own China Coal Energy (CCOZY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Coal Energy (CCOZY). The last dividend payout was on August 2, 2012 and was $0.56

Q
How much per share is the next China Coal Energy (CCOZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Coal Energy (CCOZY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.56 on August 2, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Coal Energy (OTCPK:CCOZY)?
A

China Coal Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Coal Energy (CCOZY) was $0.56 and was paid out next on August 2, 2012.

