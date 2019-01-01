QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:08AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
NextPlat Corp is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple sectors and markets for physical and digital assets. The company intends to collaborate with businesses, optimizing their ability to sell their goods online, domestically, and internationally, and enabling customers and partners to maximize their e-commerce presence and revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NextPlat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextPlat (NXPLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextPlat's (NXPLW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NextPlat.

Q

What is the target price for NextPlat (NXPLW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NextPlat

Q

Current Stock Price for NextPlat (NXPLW)?

A

The stock price for NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPLW) is $1.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:15:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NextPlat (NXPLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NextPlat.

Q

When is NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPLW) reporting earnings?

A

NextPlat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NextPlat (NXPLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextPlat.

Q

What sector and industry does NextPlat (NXPLW) operate in?

A

NextPlat is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.