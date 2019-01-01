QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59.3K
Div / Yield
0.05/3.92%
52 Wk
0.36 - 1.3
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
27.45
Open
-
P/E
7.61
Shares
5B
Outstanding
China State Construction International Holdings Ltd is engaged in the construction business. The company's activities include construction, project consultancy services, thermoelectricity business, infrastructure project investments, toll road operation, and facade contracting business. The company reports in the following segments Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Overseas, and CSC Development Group. It derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

China State Construction Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China State Construction (CCOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China State Construction (OTCPK: CCOHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China State Construction's (CCOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China State Construction.

Q

What is the target price for China State Construction (CCOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China State Construction

Q

Current Stock Price for China State Construction (CCOHF)?

A

The stock price for China State Construction (OTCPK: CCOHF) is $1.28 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:20:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China State Construction (CCOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China State Construction.

Q

When is China State Construction (OTCPK:CCOHF) reporting earnings?

A

China State Construction does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China State Construction (CCOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China State Construction.

Q

What sector and industry does China State Construction (CCOHF) operate in?

A

China State Construction is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.