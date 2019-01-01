QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Century Cobalt Corp is an exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada.


Century Cobalt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Century Cobalt (CCOB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Century Cobalt (OTCPK: CCOB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Century Cobalt's (CCOB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Century Cobalt.

Q

What is the target price for Century Cobalt (CCOB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Century Cobalt

Q

Current Stock Price for Century Cobalt (CCOB)?

A

The stock price for Century Cobalt (OTCPK: CCOB) is $0.025 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:08:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Century Cobalt (CCOB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Cobalt.

Q

When is Century Cobalt (OTCPK:CCOB) reporting earnings?

A

Century Cobalt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Century Cobalt (CCOB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Century Cobalt.

Q

What sector and industry does Century Cobalt (CCOB) operate in?

A

Century Cobalt is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.