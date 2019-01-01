ñol

CMC Materials
(NASDAQ:CCMP)
178.11
4.00[2.30%]
At close: May 27
178.11
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low175.57 - 178.5
52 Week High/Low119.19 - 197
Open / Close176.2 / 178.11
Float / Outstanding22.4M / 28.6M
Vol / Avg.165.7K / 387.9K
Mkt Cap5.1B
P/E46.26
50d Avg. Price179.22
Div / Yield1.84/1.03%
Payout Ratio47.79
EPS1.21
Total Float22.4M

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP), Dividends

CMC Materials issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CMC Materials generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.02%

Annual Dividend

$1.84

Last Dividend

Mar 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CMC Materials Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CMC Materials (CCMP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMC Materials. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on April 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own CMC Materials (CCMP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMC Materials (CCMP). The last dividend payout was on April 22, 2022 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next CMC Materials (CCMP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMC Materials (CCMP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on April 22, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)?
A

CMC Materials has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CMC Materials (CCMP) was $0.46 and was paid out next on April 22, 2022.

