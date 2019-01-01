CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$80M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$80M
Earnings History
CSI Compressco Questions & Answers
When is CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) reporting earnings?
CSI Compressco (CCLP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.21, which beat the estimate of $-0.27.
What were CSI Compressco’s (NASDAQ:CCLP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $75.3M, which beat the estimate of $67.3M.
