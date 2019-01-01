QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.76/2.19%
52 Wk
33.98 - 37.4
Mkt Cap
12.7B
Payout Ratio
42.95
Open
-
P/E
20.62
EPS
0
Shares
365.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coca-Cola HBC AG has the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Coca-Cola products in its territory, which stretches from Ireland to Russia and from the Arctic Circle to Nigeria. Its territory spans nearly 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and the company segments them into established markets, developing markets, and emerging markets. Emerging markets accounts for about half of Coca-Cola HBC's total volume and more than 40% of its total revenue. The company generally buys syrup from Coca-Cola, produces the Coca-Cola beverages with it, and then distributes the finished products. It sells sparkling soft drinks and energy drinks, water, and juice.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coca-Cola HBC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCEM: CCHBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coca-Cola HBC's (CCHBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coca-Cola HBC.

Q

What is the target price for Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coca-Cola HBC

Q

Current Stock Price for Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF)?

A

The stock price for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCEM: CCHBF) is $34.74 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 16:31:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coca-Cola HBC.

Q

When is Coca-Cola HBC (OTCEM:CCHBF) reporting earnings?

A

Coca-Cola HBC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coca-Cola HBC.

Q

What sector and industry does Coca-Cola HBC (CCHBF) operate in?

A

Coca-Cola HBC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.