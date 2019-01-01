CCFNB Bancorp (OTC:CCFN), Dividends

ñol

CCFNB Bancorp
(OTCPK:CCFN)
48.10
-1.90[-3.80%]
At close: May 27
57.80
9.7000[20.17%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT

CCFNB Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CCFNB Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$1.38

Last Dividend

Mar 3, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CCFNB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCFNB Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on March 19, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN). The last dividend payout was on March 19, 2015 and was $0.35

Q
How much per share is the next CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on March 19, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for CCFNB Bancorp (OTCPK:CCFN)?
A

CCFNB Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN) was $0.34 and was paid out next on March 19, 2015.

