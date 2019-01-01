ñol

CCC Intelligent Solutions
(NYSE:CCCS)
9.08
0.30[3.42%]
At close: May 27
8.78
-0.3000[-3.30%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low8.84 - 9.15
52 Week High/Low7.41 - 13.46
Open / Close8.87 / 9.08
Float / Outstanding222.3M / 614.2M
Vol / Avg.527.5K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.51
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float222.3M

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS), Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CCC Intelligent Solutions generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

CCC Intelligent Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q
What date did I need to own CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q
How much per share is the next CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Q
What is the dividend yield for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

