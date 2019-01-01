QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Chino Commercial Bancorp is a community-oriented bank, the bank offers a wide array of personal, consumer and commercial services. It provides a broad range of deposit instruments and general banking services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificate of deposit for both business and personal accounts; telebanking (banking by phone); and courier services. The bank also provides a wide variety of lending products for both businesses and consumers.

Chino Commercial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chino Commercial (CCBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chino Commercial (OTCPK: CCBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chino Commercial's (CCBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chino Commercial.

Q

What is the target price for Chino Commercial (CCBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chino Commercial

Q

Current Stock Price for Chino Commercial (CCBC)?

A

The stock price for Chino Commercial (OTCPK: CCBC) is $12.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:12:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chino Commercial (CCBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chino Commercial.

Q

When is Chino Commercial (OTCPK:CCBC) reporting earnings?

A

Chino Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chino Commercial (CCBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chino Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does Chino Commercial (CCBC) operate in?

A

Chino Commercial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.