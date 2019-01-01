ñol

Cal Bay International (OTC:CBYI), Dividends

Cal Bay International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cal Bay International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 25, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cal Bay International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cal Bay International (CBYI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cal Bay International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on May 25, 2006.

Q
What date did I need to own Cal Bay International (CBYI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cal Bay International (CBYI). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2006 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Cal Bay International (CBYI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cal Bay International (CBYI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on May 25, 2006

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cal Bay International (OTCPK:CBYI)?
A

Cal Bay International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cal Bay International (CBYI) was $0.01 and was paid out next on May 25, 2006.

