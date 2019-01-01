QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Central Bank Corp is an United state based bank holding company. Its services include deposits, loans and other banking services. The company offers home loan options including fixed rate loans, home equity loans, construction loans, and flexible in house loans.

Central Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Bank (CBSU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Bank (OTCEM: CBSU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Bank's (CBSU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Central Bank (CBSU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Bank (CBSU)?

A

The stock price for Central Bank (OTCEM: CBSU) is $31 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 13:32:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Bank (CBSU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Bank.

Q

When is Central Bank (OTCEM:CBSU) reporting earnings?

A

Central Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Bank (CBSU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Bank (CBSU) operate in?

A

Central Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.