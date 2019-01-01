QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc is a shell company.

China Botanic Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Botanic Pharma (CBPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Botanic Pharma (OTCPK: CBPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Botanic Pharma's (CBPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Botanic Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for China Botanic Pharma (CBPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Botanic Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for China Botanic Pharma (CBPI)?

A

The stock price for China Botanic Pharma (OTCPK: CBPI) is $0.061 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Botanic Pharma (CBPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Botanic Pharma.

Q

When is China Botanic Pharma (OTCPK:CBPI) reporting earnings?

A

China Botanic Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Botanic Pharma (CBPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Botanic Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does China Botanic Pharma (CBPI) operate in?

A

China Botanic Pharma is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.