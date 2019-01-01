|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Botanic Pharma (OTCPK: CBPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Botanic Pharma.
There is no analysis for China Botanic Pharma
The stock price for China Botanic Pharma (OTCPK: CBPI) is $0.061 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Botanic Pharma.
China Botanic Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Botanic Pharma.
China Botanic Pharma is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.