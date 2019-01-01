QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.33 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
60.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
69.2
EPS
0.03
Shares
3.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
CBM Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. The bank offers various services such as checking, savings, loans, money market, and other banking-related services. Its revenue is derived principally from interest on loans and investments and loan sales. Its primary sources of funds are deposits and principal and interest payments on loans and securities.

CBM Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CBM Bancorp (CBMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CBM Bancorp (OTCPK: CBMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CBM Bancorp's (CBMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CBM Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CBM Bancorp (CBMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CBM Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CBM Bancorp (CBMB)?

A

The stock price for CBM Bancorp (OTCPK: CBMB) is $17.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CBM Bancorp (CBMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CBM Bancorp.

Q

When is CBM Bancorp (OTCPK:CBMB) reporting earnings?

A

CBM Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CBM Bancorp (CBMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CBM Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CBM Bancorp (CBMB) operate in?

A

CBM Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.