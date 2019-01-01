AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to returns. The group invests in various sectors such as Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare-Services, Machinery-Construction and Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Textiles, Apparel and Luxury Goods, Diversified Financial Services, Auto Components and others.