Cabral Gold Inc is a junior resource exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It has two projects, The Cuiu Cuiu gold project and The Bom Jardim project. Cuiu Cuiu gold project consists of several shear zone-hosted gold deposits that occur within granitic rocks of the Cuiu Cuiu Complex, in the Tapajos Region of northern Brazil. Its Bom Jardim project is located northwest of the Cuiu Cuiu property and North West of Eldorado's Tocantinzinho deposit.