Cabral Gold Inc is a junior resource exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It has two projects, The Cuiu Cuiu gold project and The Bom Jardim project. Cuiu Cuiu gold project consists of several shear zone-hosted gold deposits that occur within granitic rocks of the Cuiu Cuiu Complex, in the Tapajos Region of northern Brazil. Its Bom Jardim project is located northwest of the Cuiu Cuiu property and North West of Eldorado's Tocantinzinho deposit.

Cabral Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cabral Gold (CBGZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cabral Gold (OTCPK: CBGZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cabral Gold's (CBGZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cabral Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Cabral Gold (CBGZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cabral Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Cabral Gold (CBGZF)?

A

The stock price for Cabral Gold (OTCPK: CBGZF) is $0.3401 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:19:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cabral Gold (CBGZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cabral Gold.

Q

When is Cabral Gold (OTCPK:CBGZF) reporting earnings?

A

Cabral Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cabral Gold (CBGZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cabral Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Cabral Gold (CBGZF) operate in?

A

Cabral Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.