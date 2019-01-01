Cabo Drilling Corp is a Canadian drilling services company serving the mining industry in North, Central and South America, as well as Europe. It is engaged in providing contract drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation and geotechnical drilling as well as a tree falling and clearing services to companies involved in mining and mineral exploration. The company operates in Canada and United States, Latin America, and Europe segments. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Latin America.