There is no Press for this Ticker
Apotheca Biosciences Inc is engaged in is developing medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company's products in the pipeline include transdermal, sublingual, and nasal delivery technologies for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids.

Apotheca Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apotheca Biosciences (OTC: CBDC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Apotheca Biosciences's (CBDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apotheca Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Apotheca Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC)?

A

The stock price for Apotheca Biosciences (OTC: CBDC) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 14:58:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apotheca Biosciences.

Q

When is Apotheca Biosciences (OTC:CBDC) reporting earnings?

A

Apotheca Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apotheca Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Apotheca Biosciences (CBDC) operate in?

A

Apotheca Biosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.