CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting CBAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 294.09% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and CymaBay Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CymaBay Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CymaBay Therapeutics was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) is trading at is $2.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.