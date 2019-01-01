ñol

PLA Administradora Indus
(OTCPK:CBAOF)
1.54
0.2099[15.78%]
At close: May 27
1.3652
-0.1748[-11.35%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT
Day High/Low1.4 - 1.54
52 Week High/Low1.14 - 1.76
Open / Close1.4 / 1.54
Float / Outstanding- / 773.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 13.2K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E3.35
50d Avg. Price1.38
Div / Yield0.1/6.55%
Payout Ratio21.33
EPS3.07
Total Float-

PLA Administradora Indus (OTC:CBAOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

PLA Administradora Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of PLA Administradora Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

PLA Administradora Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK:CBAOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for PLA Administradora Indus

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PLA Administradora Indus (OTCPK:CBAOF)?
A

There are no earnings for PLA Administradora Indus

Q
What were PLA Administradora Indus’s (OTCPK:CBAOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for PLA Administradora Indus

