ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Meta Financial Group
(NASDAQ:CASH)
41.60
0.96[2.36%]
At close: May 27
41.60
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low40.66 - 41.61
52 Week High/Low36.02 - 65.96
Open / Close40.72 / 41.6
Float / Outstanding24.1M / 29.4M
Vol / Avg.148.9K / 282.3K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E7.73
50d Avg. Price46.59
Div / Yield0.2/0.48%
Payout Ratio3.72
EPS1.66
Total Float24.1M

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), Dividends

Meta Financial Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Meta Financial Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.37%

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Mar 10

Next Dividend

Jun 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Meta Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Meta Financial Group (CASH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Meta Financial Group (CASH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Meta Financial Group ($CASH) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Meta Financial Group (CASH) shares by June 9, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Meta Financial Group (CASH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Meta Financial Group (CASH) will be on June 8, 2022 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)?
A

The most current yield for Meta Financial Group (CASH) is 0.50% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.