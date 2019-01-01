QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Capstone Financial Group Inc is an investment company mainly focused on investment in stocks of other companies. The organization aims to grow value in privately held or illiquid companies. It invests primarily in the strategic and non-controlling equity ownership interests in privately held businesses or public companies with illiquid trading markets. The company develops its products through structured and trade financing solutions, price risk management and hedging, processing and blending capabilities and logistics and transportation services.

Capstone Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capstone Financial Group (CAPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capstone Financial Group (OTCEM: CAPP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capstone Financial Group's (CAPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Capstone Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Capstone Financial Group (CAPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Capstone Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Capstone Financial Group (CAPP)?

A

The stock price for Capstone Financial Group (OTCEM: CAPP) is $0.0477 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 13:53:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capstone Financial Group (CAPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Capstone Financial Group.

Q

When is Capstone Financial Group (OTCEM:CAPP) reporting earnings?

A

Capstone Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Capstone Financial Group (CAPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capstone Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Capstone Financial Group (CAPP) operate in?

A

Capstone Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.