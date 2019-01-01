QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Can B Corp is engaged in the sale of Cannabidiol (Hemp) based products such as oils, creams, moisturizers, chews, vapes, isolate, gel caps, concentrate, and water. The company focuses on developing a line of proprietary products in the Hemp Industry. The company operates in one segment: Durable Equipment Products.

Can B Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Can B (CANBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Can B (OTCQB: CANBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Can B's (CANBD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Can B.

Q

What is the target price for Can B (CANBD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Can B

Q

Current Stock Price for Can B (CANBD)?

A

The stock price for Can B (OTCQB: CANBD) is $5.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:19:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Can B (CANBD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Can B.

Q

When is Can B (OTCQB:CANBD) reporting earnings?

A

Can B does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Can B (CANBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Can B.

Q

What sector and industry does Can B (CANBD) operate in?

A

Can B is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.