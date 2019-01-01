ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Central Asia Metals
(OTCGM:CAMLF)
3.65
00
At close: Apr 19
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.05 - 3.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 176M
Vol / Avg.- / 10K
Mkt Cap642.5M
P/E7.9
50d Avg. Price3.38
Div / Yield0.26/7.08%
Payout Ratio47.37
EPS-
Total Float-

Central Asia Metals (OTC:CAMLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Central Asia Metals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Central Asia Metals using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Central Asia Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Central Asia Metals (OTCGM:CAMLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Central Asia Metals

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Central Asia Metals (OTCGM:CAMLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Central Asia Metals

Q
What were Central Asia Metals’s (OTCGM:CAMLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Central Asia Metals

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.