Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
0.22/7.31%
52 Wk
3.05 - 3.29
Mkt Cap
538.6M
Payout Ratio
35.94
Open
-
P/E
9.86
Shares
176M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Central Asia Metals PLC is a base metals producer with copper operations in Kazakhstan and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. The company's operating segments include Kounrad, sells and distributes its copper cathode product primarily through an off-take arrangement with Traxys and Sasa, sells zinc and lead concentrate product to two European smelters through an off-take arrangement with Traxys.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Central Asia Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Central Asia Metals (OTCGM: CAMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Central Asia Metals's (CAMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Central Asia Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Central Asia Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Central Asia Metals (CAMLF)?

A

The stock price for Central Asia Metals (OTCGM: CAMLF) is $3.06 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 18:07:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Central Asia Metals.

Q

When is Central Asia Metals (OTCGM:CAMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Central Asia Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Central Asia Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) operate in?

A

Central Asia Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.