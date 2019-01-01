Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Calithera Biosciences using advanced sorting and filters.
Calithera Biosciences Questions & Answers
When is Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) reporting earnings?
Calithera Biosciences (CALA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.2M, which missed the estimate of $10.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.