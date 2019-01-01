ñol

Carrier Alliance Holdings
(OTCEM:CAHI)
0.0001
00
At close: Sep 15

Carrier Alliance Holdings (OTC:CAHI), Dividends

Carrier Alliance Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Carrier Alliance Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Carrier Alliance Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Carrier Alliance Holdings (OTCEM:CAHI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

