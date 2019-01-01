QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Carrier Alliance Holdings, Inc formerlly Tilden Associates, Inc. is in the business of selling automotive franchises and administering and supporting full service automotive repair centers under the name 'TILDEN FOR BRAKES CAR CARE CENTERS'.


Carrier Alliance Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carrier Alliance Holdings (OTCEM: CAHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Carrier Alliance Holdings's (CAHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carrier Alliance Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI)?

A

The stock price for Carrier Alliance Holdings (OTCEM: CAHI) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 16:32:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q

When is Carrier Alliance Holdings (OTCEM:CAHI) reporting earnings?

A

Carrier Alliance Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carrier Alliance Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Carrier Alliance Holdings (CAHI) operate in?

A

Carrier Alliance Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.