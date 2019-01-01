ñol

Conagra Brands
(NYSE:CAG)
33.12
0.14[0.42%]
At close: May 27
33.15
0.0300[0.09%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low32.8 - 33.25
52 Week High/Low30.06 - 39.09
Open / Close32.94 / 33.15
Float / Outstanding354.6M / 479.9M
Vol / Avg.3.9M / 5M
Mkt Cap15.9B
P/E15.42
50d Avg. Price34.36
Div / Yield1.25/3.77%
Payout Ratio56.4
EPS0.45
Total Float354.6M

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG), Dividends

Conagra Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Conagra Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.51%

Annual Dividend

$1.25

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Conagra Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Conagra Brands (CAG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conagra Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.31 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Conagra Brands (CAG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Conagra Brands ($CAG) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Conagra Brands (CAG) shares by April 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Conagra Brands (CAG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Conagra Brands (CAG) will be on April 28, 2022 and will be $0.31

Q
What is the dividend yield for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)?
A

Conagra Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Conagra Brands (CAG) was $0.31 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

