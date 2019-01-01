QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Consumer Automotive Finance Inc is an indirect automotive financial services company that focuses on servicing the sub-prime market. It has developed a criteria-based system, which has been proven effective in evaluating deal structure as well as a consumer's ability to pay for an automobile loan. The company provides financing solutions for buying Cars and Trucks and also provides a wide range of credit profiles through dealers in Nevada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Consumer Automotive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Consumer Automotive (CAFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Consumer Automotive (OTCPK: CAFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Consumer Automotive's (CAFI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Consumer Automotive.

Q

What is the target price for Consumer Automotive (CAFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Consumer Automotive

Q

Current Stock Price for Consumer Automotive (CAFI)?

A

The stock price for Consumer Automotive (OTCPK: CAFI) is $0.0515 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:33:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Consumer Automotive (CAFI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 28, 2009 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2009.

Q

When is Consumer Automotive (OTCPK:CAFI) reporting earnings?

A

Consumer Automotive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Consumer Automotive (CAFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Consumer Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does Consumer Automotive (CAFI) operate in?

A

Consumer Automotive is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.