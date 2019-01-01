ñol

Morgan Stanley China
(NYSE:CAF)
15.02
0.21[1.42%]
At close: May 27
14.80
-0.2200[-1.46%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low14.84 - 15.06
52 Week High/Low14.3 - 23.83
Open / Close14.93 / 15.03
Float / Outstanding- / 21.9M
Vol / Avg.23.9K / 26.1K
Mkt Cap328.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.54
Div / Yield1.34/8.92%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Morgan Stanley China reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Morgan Stanley China using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Morgan Stanley China Questions & Answers

Q
When is Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Morgan Stanley China

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Morgan Stanley China

Q
What were Morgan Stanley China’s (NYSE:CAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Morgan Stanley China

