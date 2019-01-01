QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
California-Engels Mining Co is a lessor of Engels & superior copper mines in Plumas County, California.

Analyst Ratings

California-Engels Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California-Engels Mining (CAEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California-Engels Mining (OTCPK: CAEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California-Engels Mining's (CAEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California-Engels Mining.

Q

What is the target price for California-Engels Mining (CAEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California-Engels Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for California-Engels Mining (CAEN)?

A

The stock price for California-Engels Mining (OTCPK: CAEN) is $3.05 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 19:09:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California-Engels Mining (CAEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California-Engels Mining.

Q

When is California-Engels Mining (OTCPK:CAEN) reporting earnings?

A

California-Engels Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California-Engels Mining (CAEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California-Engels Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does California-Engels Mining (CAEN) operate in?

A

California-Engels Mining is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.