Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/78.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
53.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 6:00PM
Chemesis International Inc is a Canada-based company. It generates revenue from the sale of cannabis products. The company operates in four business segments namely Canada - Corporate, United States - California, United States - Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemesis International (CADMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chemesis International's (CADMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chemesis International.

Q

What is the target price for Chemesis International (CADMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chemesis International

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemesis International (CADMF)?

A

The stock price for Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMF) is $0.1015 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemesis International (CADMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chemesis International.

Q

When is Chemesis International (OTCPK:CADMF) reporting earnings?

A

Chemesis International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chemesis International (CADMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemesis International.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemesis International (CADMF) operate in?

A

Chemesis International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.