Cache Inc is a nationwide, mall and Web-based specialty retailer of lifestyle sportswear and dresses targeting style-conscious women. The company's merchandise offerings include evening wear, casual and daytime sportswear, which encompasses a range of tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories, all of which are sold under its Cache brand. The company operates its stores, primarily situated in central locations in high traffic, upscale malls. Its main activity includes designing and marketing of three categories of merchandise: Sportswear, Dresses, and Accessories. Sportswear consists of related tops and bottoms, dresses range from shorter lengths for day-time, cocktail, as well as day-into-evening wear to special occasion long dresses.