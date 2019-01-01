QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Cache Inc is a nationwide, mall and Web-based specialty retailer of lifestyle sportswear and dresses targeting style-conscious women. The company's merchandise offerings include evening wear, casual and daytime sportswear, which encompasses a range of tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories, all of which are sold under its Cache brand. The company operates its stores, primarily situated in central locations in high traffic, upscale malls. Its main activity includes designing and marketing of three categories of merchandise: Sportswear, Dresses, and Accessories. Sportswear consists of related tops and bottoms, dresses range from shorter lengths for day-time, cocktail, as well as day-into-evening wear to special occasion long dresses.

Cache Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cache (CACH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cache (OTCEM: CACH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cache's (CACH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cache.

Q

What is the target price for Cache (CACH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cache (OTCEM: CACH) was reported by B. Riley Securities on January 20, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CACH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cache (CACH)?

A

The stock price for Cache (OTCEM: CACH) is $0.00005 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 17:24:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cache (CACH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cache.

Q

When is Cache (OTCEM:CACH) reporting earnings?

A

Cache does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cache (CACH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cache.

Q

What sector and industry does Cache (CACH) operate in?

A

Cache is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.