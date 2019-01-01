ñol

China Automotive Systems
(NASDAQ:CAAS)
2.91
-0.0434[-1.47%]
At close: May 27
2.82
-0.0900[-3.09%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low2.87 - 2.99
52 Week High/Low2.2 - 5.49
Open / Close2.96 / 2.91
Float / Outstanding11.2M / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.14.8K / 31.8K
Mkt Cap89.8M
P/E11.28
50d Avg. Price2.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float11.2M

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), Dividends

China Automotive Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Automotive Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.43%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Jun 26, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Automotive Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Automotive Systems (CAAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Automotive Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on July 28, 2014.

Q
What date did I need to own China Automotive Systems (CAAS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Automotive Systems (CAAS). The last dividend payout was on July 28, 2014 and was $0.18

Q
How much per share is the next China Automotive Systems (CAAS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Automotive Systems (CAAS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.18 on July 28, 2014

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)?
A

China Automotive Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Automotive Systems (CAAS) was $0.18 and was paid out next on July 28, 2014.

