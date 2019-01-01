Bergio International Inc is engaged in the business of product designing, manufacturing, and distribution of fine jewelry mainly in the United States. Its product range is divided into Whimsical, Fine, Couture, Fashion Jewelry, Handbags, and Bridal categories. The firms' fashion lines are an 18k gold line, a bridal line, and couture, and one-of-a-kind pieces. The company is into establishing retail stores worldwide.