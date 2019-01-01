QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/53.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
957.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Bergio International Inc is engaged in the business of product designing, manufacturing, and distribution of fine jewelry mainly in the United States. Its product range is divided into Whimsical, Fine, Couture, Fashion Jewelry, Handbags, and Bridal categories. The firms' fashion lines are an 18k gold line, a bridal line, and couture, and one-of-a-kind pieces. The company is into establishing retail stores worldwide.

Bergio Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bergio Intl (BRGO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bergio Intl (OTCPK: BRGO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bergio Intl's (BRGO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bergio Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Bergio Intl (BRGO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bergio Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Bergio Intl (BRGO)?

A

The stock price for Bergio Intl (OTCPK: BRGO) is $0.0017 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bergio Intl (BRGO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bergio Intl.

Q

When is Bergio Intl (OTCPK:BRGO) reporting earnings?

A

Bergio Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bergio Intl (BRGO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bergio Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Bergio Intl (BRGO) operate in?

A

Bergio Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.