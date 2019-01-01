QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/742.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.91 - 9.29
Mkt Cap
872.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
274.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Bird Global Inc is a micro-mobility company engaged in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. It partners with cities to bring lightweight, electric vehicles to residents and visitors to replace car trips by providing an alternative sustainable transportation option.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bird Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bird Global (BRDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bird Global (NYSE: BRDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bird Global's (BRDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bird Global (BRDS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bird Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Bird Global (BRDS)?

A

The stock price for Bird Global (NYSE: BRDS) is $3.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bird Global (BRDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bird Global.

Q

When is Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) reporting earnings?

A

Bird Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Bird Global (BRDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bird Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Bird Global (BRDS) operate in?

A

Bird Global is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.