BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting BLU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 109.70% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and BELLUS Health maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BELLUS Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BELLUS Health was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BELLUS Health (BLU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $16.00. The current price BELLUS Health (BLU) is trading at is $7.63, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.