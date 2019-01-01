Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) was reported by BMO Capital on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting BLDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.97% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) was provided by BMO Capital, and Builders FirstSource maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Builders FirstSource, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Builders FirstSource was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Builders FirstSource (BLDR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $96.00 to $90.00. The current price Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is trading at is $66.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
