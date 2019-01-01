Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting BLCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 270.37% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) is trading at is $1.35, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
