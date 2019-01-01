QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its research areas are cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood diseases. The company's expertise is based on the inclusion of powerful molecular switches planned to eliminate, reduce, or activate therapeutic cells to increase efficacy and safety compared with existing cell therapies. Its pipeline portfolio includes adjunct T-cell therapy (Rivo-cel) to treat leukemias, lymphomas, and genetic blood diseases; CAR T cells technology (BPX-601) to treat prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophagus, and gastric cancers; and BCMA GoCAR-NK the program targeting B-cell maturation antigen.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bellicum Pharmaceuticals's (BLCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting BLCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 201.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)?

A

The stock price for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) is $1.66 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) reporting earnings?

A

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) operate in?

A

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.