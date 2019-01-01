Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its research areas are cellular immunotherapies for hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood diseases. The company's expertise is based on the inclusion of powerful molecular switches planned to eliminate, reduce, or activate therapeutic cells to increase efficacy and safety compared with existing cell therapies. Its pipeline portfolio includes adjunct T-cell therapy (Rivo-cel) to treat leukemias, lymphomas, and genetic blood diseases; CAR T cells technology (BPX-601) to treat prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophagus, and gastric cancers; and BCMA GoCAR-NK the program targeting B-cell maturation antigen.