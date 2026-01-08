OneStream Inc (NASDAQ:OS) announced on Tuesday that Hg Capital offered the company $24 per share.

Here are the key analyst insights:

Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded the rating from Buy to Hold; he removed the price target.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Robert Simmons cut the rating from Buy to Neutral, and lowered the price target from $25 to $24.

BTIG analyst Nick Altmann maintained a Buy rating and price target of $25.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Needham: The announcement came after "months of chatter around a take-private transaction," Berg said in the downgrade note. The deal values OneStream at "an acceptable valuation given the company’s current growth rate," he added.

The majority shareholder KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was looking for an exit, although there are uncertainties around revenue growth durability, the analyst stated. OneStream is unlikely to receive a higher offer, he added.

Rosenblatt Securities: Although there is modest upside to OneStream's stock in 2026, the deal price is "fair," and the company is unlikely to receive a higher bid, Simmons said. "General Atlantic and Tidemark will be minority owners of the joint controlling entity," he wrote.

KKR had invested around $500 million in early 2019, at a valuation over $1 billion, to fund OneStream's transition to SaaS, the analyst stated. Stocks of the company's closet competitors, BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL) and Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) , rose following the news of the takeover, he added.

BTIG: OneStream's acquisition announcement should boost investor confidence in current software valuations. This is the third publicly traded software company to announce an acquisition in the last month, Altmann said.

The three other acquisition deals are "within entirely different areas of software (Office of CFO, Infrastructure, & Vertical SaaS). This suggests “broader appetite for software valuations across the board," he wrote.

OS Price Action: Shares of OneStream had declined by 0.15% to $23.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock