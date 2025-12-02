Software company Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) seems well-positioned to generate accelerating growth over the next few years, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The Blackline Analyst: Analyst Robert Simmons initiated coverage with a Buy rating and price target of $65.

The Blackline Thesis: Studio360 has established the company as a vendor of choice, "and sets it up to succeed with AI," Simmons wrote in the initiation note.

Blackline has improved its competitive positioning with its redesigned platform and has rolled out a pricing model "to align monetization and value," the analyst stated. These factors underpin "our confidence in the improving financial profile," he added.

The California-based company is poised to generate accelerating revenue growth over the next few years, to 10% exiting 2026 and 13% exiting 2027, while driving significant margin expansion of around 700 basis points (bps) through 2027, the analyst further said.

The coverage comes as several investors urge Blackline to pursue a potential sale following reported takeover interest by SAP SE, Bloomberg reported last month.

BL Price Action: Shares rose by 1.5% to $56.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

