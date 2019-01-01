BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BIO-key Intl
BIO-key Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ: BKYI) was reported by Maxim Group on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting BKYI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 229.67% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ: BKYI) was provided by Maxim Group, and BIO-key Intl upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BIO-key Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BIO-key Intl was filed on March 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BIO-key Intl (BKYI) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price BIO-key Intl (BKYI) is trading at is $1.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
