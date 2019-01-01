BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BIO-key Intl beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.22.
Revenue was up $52.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BIO-key Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.11
|-0.11
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.26
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|1.40M
|1.50M
|1.70M
|1.25M
|Revenue Actual
|934.93K
|1.30M
|992.09K
|1.89M
Earnings History
BIO-key Intl Questions & Answers
BIO-key Intl (BKYI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.84, which missed the estimate of $0.48.
The Actual Revenue was $739.8K, which missed the estimate of $5.9M.
