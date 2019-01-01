ñol

BIO-key Intl
(NASDAQ:BKYI)
1.82
0.0001[0.01%]
At close: May 26
1.8199
~0[-0.01%]
After Hours: 5:53PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.76 - 1.88
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 4.28
Open / Close1.84 / 1.82
Float / Outstanding7.6M / 8.4M
Vol / Avg.17.1K / 87.7K
Mkt Cap15.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.18
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.26
Total Float7.6M

BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BIO-key Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.120

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9M

Earnings Recap

 

BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BIO-key Intl beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.22.

Revenue was up $52.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BIO-key Intl's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.11 -0.11 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.26 -0.13 -0.15 -0.09
Revenue Estimate 1.40M 1.50M 1.70M 1.25M
Revenue Actual 934.93K 1.30M 992.09K 1.89M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BIO-key Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
BIO-key Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) reporting earnings?
A

BIO-key Intl (BKYI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.84, which missed the estimate of $0.48.

Q
What were BIO-key Intl’s (NASDAQ:BKYI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $739.8K, which missed the estimate of $5.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.