BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$13.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.9M
Earnings History
BlackSky Technology Questions & Answers
When is BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) reporting earnings?
BlackSky Technology (BKSY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BlackSky Technology’s (NYSE:BKSY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
