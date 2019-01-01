QQQ
Bhang Inc produces and distributes cannabis-infused products that are distributed worldwide. It provides a portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), and terpene products. The firm's products include chocolate, gum, capsules, CBD gummies, E-liquid, beet shots, tinctures, pre-roll straights, spray, and CBD crystalline isolate among others. It also offers its products to Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom.

Bhang Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bhang (BHNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bhang (OTCQB: BHNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bhang's (BHNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bhang.

Q

What is the target price for Bhang (BHNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bhang

Q

Current Stock Price for Bhang (BHNGF)?

A

The stock price for Bhang (OTCQB: BHNGF) is $0.05913 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bhang (BHNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bhang.

Q

When is Bhang (OTCQB:BHNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Bhang does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bhang (BHNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bhang.

Q

What sector and industry does Bhang (BHNGF) operate in?

A

Bhang is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.