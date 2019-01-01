Bhang Inc produces and distributes cannabis-infused products that are distributed worldwide. It provides a portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), and terpene products. The firm's products include chocolate, gum, capsules, CBD gummies, E-liquid, beet shots, tinctures, pre-roll straights, spray, and CBD crystalline isolate among others. It also offers its products to Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom.