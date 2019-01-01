BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC:BHKLY), Dividends

BOC Hong Kong Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BOC Hong Kong Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings.
There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $1.39
There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.39 on October 11, 2018
The most current yield for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 12, 2007
Browse dividends on all stocks.