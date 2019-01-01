ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BOC Hong Kong Holdings
(OTCPK:BHKLY)
77.65
1.35[1.77%]
Last update: 12:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low77.65 - 77.82
52 Week High/Low57.47 - 84.17
Open / Close77.82 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 528.6M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 9K
Mkt Cap41B
P/E13.78
50d Avg. Price75.15
Div / Yield2.89/3.79%
Payout Ratio57.17
EPS-
Total Float-

BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC:BHKLY), Dividends

BOC Hong Kong Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BOC Hong Kong Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.84%

Annual Dividend

$2.7773

Last Dividend

Sep 24, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY). The last dividend payout was on October 11, 2018 and was $1.39

Q
How much per share is the next BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.39 on October 11, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTCPK:BHKLY)?
A

The most current yield for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 12, 2007

Browse dividends on all stocks.